Girls win silver medals

A TEAM of swimmers from Valley Road School in Henley won silver medals at the Oxfordshire Sainsbury’s School Games finals last week.

Lara Wood, Lucy Herbert, Anjali Shanker, Zarah Beagin and Freya Smith were representing South Oxfordshire in the competition at Radley College on Wednesday last week. More than 300 schools had been involved before the final nine went head-to-head on the finals day.

Children had to swim individual races of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and front crawl as well as a medley relay and freestyle relay.

The Valley Road team finished joint winners but were beaten into the silver medal position by the amount of third-place swims between the teams.