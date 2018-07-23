Monday, 23 July 2018

Club to pub

THE fifth Club to Pub Swim will take place in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) evening.

It is the third event in the Henley Swim series and challenges competitors to swim 1.5km from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge pub, by going upstream and then downstream.

The first wave of swimmers will set off at 7pm. Tickets are sold out.

