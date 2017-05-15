Talk profits

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
Monday, 15 May 2017
MORE than £1,000 was raised at a talk by a former Black Rod at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe.
About 90 people heard Lt Gen Sir Michael Willcocks, who held the post for seven years, talking about “Keeping the peace, from Pristina to Parliament”.
Half the money raised will go towards the upkeep of the church and the other half to Help for Heroes, Sir Michael’s chosen charity.
15 May 2017
