Profitable snowdrops

THE snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe this year raised a record-breaking £7,600.

Hundreds of people came to see the carpet of white flowers in the graveyard and enjoy tea and cakes.

All the proceeds will go towards the maintenance of the church, which dates back to the Normans.

John Sennett, who helps organise the event, said: “It has been a marvellous February for probably the smallest church in the area.

“The three weekends were co-ordinated by three families of the parish — the Stevens of Chears Farm, Park Corner, the Orpwood family of Howe Top and the Christie-Miller family of Swyncombe rectory, ably supported by their younger generations, family friends and people just dropping into the church with arms full of cakes and jams.

“The congregation of St Botolph’s want to pass on their grateful thanks to all for the generous support of the church.”