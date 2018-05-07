Medieval gold ring is ‘treasure’

A MEDIEVAL gold ring found in Swyncombe has been declared as treasure.

The 15th century ring was discovered in October by a metal detectorist.

It has an inscription in French reading “X cest mon desir”, which translates as “This is my wish”.

The ring was officially declared to be treasure by the Oxford coroner.

A description by the Government’s Portable Antiquities Scheme said: “The ring is slightly distorted but complete.

“The words are spaced equally around the band and sit within lentoid expansions of two narrow ribs which encircle the ring.

“Between the words the spaces between the ribs and the rim of the ring are infilled with a diagonal grid.

“The words themselves may originally have been displayed within fields of enamel, perhaps red. Traces of enamel appear to survive against the keyed background.

“This object is more than 300 years old and is composed of more than 10 per cent precious metal.

“It therefore should be considered treasure under the terms of the Treasure Act 1996.”