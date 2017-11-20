Monday, 20 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Historic display by Paxton

Historic display by Paxton

A HENLEY College student has become the first male swimmer in the world with Down’s Syndrome to compete in a synchronised swimming championship.

Henry Paxton, who is in his second year in Pathways at The Henley College, has just competed in the fourth European Swimming Down’s Syndrome Championships held in Bobigny, France.

His team performed well and picked up a bronze medal and plate trophy.

Paxton swims with the Electric Eels, a swimming club specifically for children and adults with Down’s Syndrome.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33