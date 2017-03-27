A team are on the up

JOE BARRACLOUGH and Gary Morgan both got trebles as Sonning Common and Peppard A beat Kingfisher C 7-3 to go fourth in Division 1 of the Reading and District League as the season nears its end.

The B team were unlucky not to salvage a draw from their match at Kingfisher D, Nigel Maltby, Brian Meheux and Jeremy Willis all beating Kingfisher’s Trevor Organ. Meheux and Willis teamed up for an impressive doubles win but eventually lost 6-4.

In Division 2 the E team could only find two players and despite Niall McGrane’s treble they lost 7-3 at Tilehurst Methodists A.

The F team were held to a 5-5 draw by Curzon Club B in Division 4 while in Division 5 the H team beat the G team 6-4, Gerry Bacon ensuring both points by beating Oliver Sayer 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 13-11 in the final set. Marko Madzar kept the G team in contention for a share of the points by beating Mike Casserley 7-11, 13-11, 12-10, 13-11, in the ninth. Sayer ended the evening with one win, an 11-6, 10-12, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10 victory over Julian James.