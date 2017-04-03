Dockree treble sets up victory

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Monday, 03 April 2017
RELEGATED Sonning Common and Peppard B were soundly beaten 10-0 by Our Lady of Peace B in the Reading and District League.
Yonatan Slobodskoy, Steve Miller and Harry Munro all recorded maximums.
The A team fared little better with Martin Gunn and Martin Adams both scoring hat-tricks as Kingfisher A won 8-2.
In Division 2 a fine win by Nick Lean over Niall McGrane in the final match of the night saw Curzon Club A beat Sonning Common and Peppard E 6-4.
Danny Dockree’s fine form continued as his treble helped Sonning Common and Peppard C to a 6-4 win at Our Lady of Peace C.
Matt Stone won twice while Jon Abbott clinched the win by beating Clive Perry.
Sonning Common and Peppard F kept their promotion hopes alive by beating Kingfisher K 7-3 with Angus Jones getting a another treble.
In Division 5 the H team are on the brink of clinching promotion after Mike Casserely and Gerry Bacon doubles and a single from Julian James saw them hang on to draw 5-5 at Sonning Sports B.
The G team also drew as they fought back from 2-5 down at Springfield D, Jamie Legg, Mikey Legg and Jim McClure all starring.
