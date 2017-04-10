Morgan retains singles title

YMCA won their bottom-of-the-table Reading and District League clash with Sonning Common and Peppard B 9-1. Nigel Maltby managed a 12-10, 6-11, 11-3, 11-8 win against Pete Bradley for Sonning Common.

In Division 2 John Willcocks and Jon Willis trebles nudged Sonning Common and Peppard D down as Curzon Club A’s 8-2 win relegated the Sonning Common team to Division 3.

Sonning Common and Peppard F maintained their late promotion bid by winning 6-4 at Our Lady of Peace E with Eric Walker and Simon Blake both obtaining doubles.

Reading FC C had a pulsating encounter with Sonning Common and Peppard G, eventually running out 6-4 winners, after Wayne Alleyne beat Nick Palmer in the final set, to record a double, Derek Anderson having ensured Reading at least one point when he won the eighth set to complete his treble, Wayne and Harry Edwards having won the doubles earlier, to keep their 100 per cent record and edge their team in front. This meant that Jamie Legg’s double, along with singles from both Nick and Mikey Legg proved in vain.

The H team still have an interest in promotion after beating Springfield D 8-2. They now need just a point from their final match against Reading FC C this week.

In the end of season club championships Gary Morgan retained his singles title, holding off young Danny Dockree in a good final with some terrific shots from both players. Morgan used all his experience to win 11-7, 13-11, 11-7.

In the handicap singles another of the club’s youngsters shone as Jamie Legg battled his way to the final after beating his brother Michael 21-19, 17-21, 21-18 in his semi final before going on to beat Gary Morgan with a 16 point starting advantage 20-22, 21-18, 21-18.

Derek Maltby and his son Simon (+10) won the handicap doubles event by beating Joe Barraclough and Jim McClure 21-12, 21-14 in the final.