Walker helps side to close in on promotion

ERIC WALKER was the star for Sonning Common and Peppard F team who won all three matches to help his side to a 6-4 win over Curzon Club B in the Reading and District League. The F team now need just a point from their final match against Tilehurst Methodists D this week to overtake Springfield B for the second promotion spot from Division 4.

In Division 5, Sonning Common and Peppard H put themselves in contention for the runners-up spot by beating Springfield D 8-2, Gerry Bacon recording a maximum, helped by Mike Casserley and Julian James, who each won twice.

The final match of the season pitted them against Reading FC C needing to avoid defeat to guarantee themselves the runners-up spot. However, it was not to be as Reading FC burst out of the blocks to lead 5-2 after winning the doubles, Wayne Alleyne and Harry Edwards retaining their unbeaten partnership with a tightly contested 12-14, 11-9, 13-11, 13-11 victory. Edwards then proceeded to beat Gerry Bacon, ensuring both points for Reading FC and the runners-up spot for their B team, before Derek Anderson and Alleyne continued their recent run of fine form, both winning to complete their trebles. The eventual score line was 8-2 with Mike Casserley and Julian James recording Sonning Common and Peppard’s only wins in an match that included many entertaining rallies, with 19 of the 42 games being won by the minimum two points.