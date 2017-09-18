Hurford to make debut

SONNING Common and Peppard commence their Reading and District League campaign this week with seven teams entered across all five divisions.

The A team will take the place in the top division. Jason Roberts, Joe Barraclough and Gary Morgan welcome new recruit and experienced Division 1 player Neil Hurford to their team and despite being in a tough eight-team division they would still hope to do well.

The club has three teams in Division 2. The B team have Jeremy Willis out injured at the moment but have added Andy Robertson to their squad and along with Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux will be challenging for promotion. Tim Raby leads the C team alongside Matt Stone and new recruits Denise Weller and Matt Isherwood, while Niall McGrane, Malcolm Gregory, Lisa Williams and Carol Chard should keep the D team at least in the top half of the table.

In Division 3 the E team will be hopeful of success with a mixture of last season’s relegated players playing alongside two players who gained promotion from Division 4 last time around. Alan Mollett, Anthony Reeve, Mark Jones, Angus Jones and Eric Walker should all compete well at this level.

Derek Wavell will be looking to bring on two of the club’s up and coming juniors in Jamie Legg and Oliver Sayer as the F team embark on their Division 4 season, alongside Jim McClure and Simon Blake. Finally, having just missed out on promotion last season, the G team of Mike Casserley, Julian James, Gerry Bacon, Marko Madzar, Derek Maltby and Steve Knott will be looking to challenge again in Division 5.

• A couple of teams would still welcome additional players. Anyone interested should contact the club secretary, Nigel Maltby, at n.maltby587@

btinternet.com