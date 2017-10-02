Meheux completes fight back

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side recovered from 4-1 down to win 6-4 at our Lady of Peace B in Division 2 of the Reading and District League. Brian Meheux claimed a good win against Dave Godfrey to clinch an unexpected comeback victory for the visitors.

Nigel Maltby and Simon Berry had earlier teamed up to win the vital doubles set. The duo both held their nerve to win their final singles matches before Meheux then claimed the decisive win.

Sonning Common and Peppard E won 6-4 at Kingfisher I in Division 3, Angus Jones and Eric Walker winning twice and Mark Jones adding a single. Walker got the better of Dave Duncan in his opener to win 13-11, 7-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-5.

The F team put up a good show in Division 4 despite losing 7-3 to Kingfisher K, while in Division 5 Springfield D were 7-3 winners at Sonning Common and Peppard G, despite a maximum from Sonning Common's Julian James.