Morgan's win in vain

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team faced a tough opening match in Reading and District League Division 1 where they lost 9-1 at Kingfisher B.

New recruit Neil Hurford and junior Joe Barraclough battled hard for no reward while Gary Morgan won his opening encounter against Dmitry Khahkamov 7-11, 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9 before going on to push top rated Hari Gehlot hard before losing 7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11.

In Division 2 Brian Meheux starred with a fine treble as Sonning Common and Peppard B beat their C team club mates 9-1. Meheux earned an impressive win over Matt Stone, 11-6, 11-2, 6-11, 11-6. Andy Robertson also won all three for the B team including a 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-4 victory over Matt Stone.

For the C team Matt Isherwood battled hard on his debut while Denise Weller also made her Sonning Common debut but failed to find her best form. Also in Division 2 the D team suffered a surprise 8-2 defeat at home to Our Lady of Peace B, Lisa Williams and Carol Chard picking up singles.

In Division 3 the E team were beaten 7-3 by Sonning Sports A, while in Division 4 the F side were beaten 9-1 by a strong Tidmarsh D side.

Sonning Common and Peppard G recorded a 10-0 win in Division 5 as they beat Kingfisher L, with Mike Casserley, Gerry Bacon and Marko Madzar all ending the evening with maximums, meaning that Derek Crombie, along with newcomers Dmitry Merzlyakov and Tom Allen, went home with nothing to show for their efforts. Casserley won a tight opening set against Dmitry Merzlyakov 4-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-5, 11-6.