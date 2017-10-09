Weller's double helps seal draw

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A side were up against another of the Reading and District League Division 1 title challengers last week, where they came close to snatching a point.

Gary Morgan was particularly unfortunate, losing 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-13, 12-14 to Steve Miller and losing 11-9, 9-11, 10-12 ,11-6, 11-13 in the final match of the night against Harry Munro. Morgan did manage to win his other contest while team mates Joe Barraclough and Jason Roberts also picked up singles.

In Division 2, two apiece from Matt Isherwood and Denise Weller, plus a Matt Stone single saw the C team hold unbeaten Tidmarsh C to a 5-5 draw, while Nial McGrane hit a maximum as the D team won 8-2 against Pangbourne WMC, Malcolm Gregory and Lisa Williams both winning twice. Allan Mollet, Mark Jones and Eric Walker all battled hard in their Division 3 match against Springfield A but eventually lost 6-4.

The F team were up against stiff competition in their Division 4 match at Our Lady of Peace D and lost 9-1, their only success coming through a victory in the doubles by Derek Wavell and Oliver Sayer.

A Julian James maximum and two from Mike Casserley saw the G team draw 5-5 with Our Lady of Peace F in Division 5.