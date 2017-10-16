Duo hit maximums in first win of season

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
JOE Barraclough and Gary Morgan both recorded maximums as Sonning Common and Peppard A clinched their first win this season as they won 8-2 at Kingfisher D in Division 1 of the Reading and District League last week.
The duo also teamed up to win the match winning doubles against Alan Cummings and Phil Mead 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9.
In Division 2 Andy Wang managed an 11-5, 13-11, 4-11, 11-9 win over Nick Lean on his club debut but it wasn’t enough to prevent the D team from losing 7-3 at title challengers Curzon Club A.
The B team hold on to second place after winning 10-0 at Pangbourne WMC, Nigel Maltby, Andy Robertson and Brian Meheux all getting hard earned maximums. Tim Raby and Matt Stone both won twice as Sonning Common and Peppard C drew 5-5 at home to Tidmarsh B.
An Alan Mollett treble, two from Eric Walker and an Angus Jones single was enough to move Sonning Common and Peppard E into mid-table in Division 3 as they won 6-4 at Tilehurst Methodists B.
The F team narrowly missed out on a first point of the season after being beaten 6-4 by Tilehurst Methodists C in Division 4, while the G team were 10-0 winners at Tilehurst Methodists D in Division 5, Gerry Bacon, Mike Casserely and Marko Madzar with trebles.
16 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say