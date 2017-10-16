Monday, 16 October 2017

Duo hit maximums in first win of season

JOE Barraclough and Gary Morgan both recorded maximums as Sonning Common and Peppard A clinched their first win this season as they won 8-2 at Kingfisher D in Division 1 of the Reading and District League last week.

The duo also teamed up to win the match winning doubles against Alan Cummings and Phil Mead 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9.

In Division 2 Andy Wang managed an 11-5, 13-11, 4-11, 11-9 win over Nick Lean on his club debut but it wasn’t enough to prevent the D team from losing 7-3 at title challengers Curzon Club A.

The B team hold on to second place after winning 10-0 at Pangbourne WMC, Nigel Maltby, Andy Robertson and Brian Meheux all getting hard earned maximums. Tim Raby and Matt Stone both won twice as Sonning Common and Peppard C drew 5-5 at home to Tidmarsh B.

An Alan Mollett treble, two from Eric Walker and an Angus Jones single was enough to move Sonning Common and Peppard E into mid-table in Division 3 as they won 6-4 at Tilehurst Methodists B.

The F team narrowly missed out on a first point of the season after being beaten 6-4 by Tilehurst Methodists C in Division 4, while the G team were 10-0 winners at Tilehurst Methodists D in Division 5, Gerry Bacon, Mike Casserely and Marko Madzar with trebles.

