Monday, 23 October 2017

Wang wins it on debut

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B team lost their Division 2 top-of-the-table Reading and District League clash with Curzon Club A 8-2.

Nigel Maltby managed both wins with good victories over Pete Bradley and John Willcocks but team mates Brian Meheux and Andy Robertson both failed to find their best on the night as well as not having the best of luck.

The C team suffered a 7-3 defeat at Tilehurst Methodists A with Denise Weller's early loss to Catherine Venning 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 9-11 proving crucial. The D team enjoyed better fortune as a maximum from new recruit Andy Wang saw them win 7-3 against Kingfisher F, Carole Chard contributing with an 11-7, 11-7, 14-12 win against Alan Bruton.

In Division 4 the F team continue to struggle after losing 7-3 at Springfield C. Simon Blake and Jamie Legg battled hard for no reward while Oliver Sayer continued to impress with wins over Rob Wilkie and Aidan Simmons.

