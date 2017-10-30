Sonning Common side's week of mixed fortunes

THERE were mixed fortunes for Sonning Common and Peppard A last week in the Reading and District Legaue as they ended the week in fourth place in Division 1, albeit having played several more games than some of their rivals.

Neil Hurford managed wins against Mark Banks and Justin Mead as they lost 8-2 at Kingfisher A. Hurford teamed up with Joe Barraclough in the doubles which they narrowly lost 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 2-11, 15-17.

In their next match the A side ran out 8-2 winners against Kingfisher E, Gary Morgan and Hurford with trebles while Barraclough won twice. In Division 2 Malcolm Gregory’s treble and singles from Lisa Williams and Carole Chard saw the D team hold high-flying Tilehurst Methodists A to a 5-5 draw after recovering from 5-2 down, Chard earning an 8-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-2 win against Nigel Rowland. The C team lost a tightly contested match at Our Lady of Peace B 7-3.

The F team only had two players for their match at Curzon Club C and lost 8-2, Derek Wavell and Jamie Legg with singles, while the G team continue to do well in Division 5, Julian James and Marko Madzar trebles giving them a 7-3 win at previously unbeaten Tidmarsh E.