Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sonning Common side's week of mixed fortunes

THERE were mixed fortunes for Sonning Common and Peppard A last week in the Reading and District Legaue as they ended the week in fourth place in Division 1, albeit having played several more games than some of their rivals.

Neil Hurford managed wins against Mark Banks and Justin Mead as they lost 8-2 at Kingfisher A. Hurford teamed up with Joe Barraclough in the doubles which they narrowly lost 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 2-11, 15-17.

In their next match the A side ran out 8-2 winners against Kingfisher E, Gary Morgan and Hurford with trebles while Barraclough won twice. In Division 2 Malcolm Gregory’s treble and singles from Lisa Williams and Carole Chard saw the D team hold high-flying Tilehurst Methodists A to a 5-5 draw after recovering from 5-2 down, Chard earning an 8-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-2 win against Nigel Rowland. The C team lost a tightly contested match at Our Lady of Peace B 7-3.

The F team only had two players for their match at Curzon Club C and lost 8-2, Derek Wavell and Jamie Legg with singles, while the G team continue to do well in Division 5, Julian James and Marko Madzar trebles giving them a 7-3 win at previously unbeaten Tidmarsh E.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33