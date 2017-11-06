Monday, 06 November 2017

Sonning Common have week of mixed fortunes

A WEAKENED Sonning Common and Peppard F crashed out of the Lower Divisions Cup after losing 9-0 at home to Springfield B.

The G team may have made it through, despite a 7-2 defeat at Saiyan Brothers, Mike Casserely, Derek Maltby and Marko Madzar all battling well.

In the team handicap competition the battle of two of the Sonning Common and Peppard teams saw the G team come out on top after reeling off the last six sets to beat the C team 7-2, Gerry Bacon with the important maximum while Derek Maltby enjoyed two good wins.

A maximum from Sonning Common and Peppard B’s Nigel Maltby was not enough to prevent holders Our Lady of Peace B from progressing 5-4, while Sonning Common and Peppard E made it through against Kingfisher K.

In a brought forward Division 5 match a Gerry Bacon maximum and two apiece from Julian James and Mike Casserely saw Sonning Common and Peppard G win their top of the table clash with Springfield C 7-3 in Division 5, Bacon remaining unbeaten for the season.

