Chang in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard D side were comfortable 9-1 winners against a two-man Sonning Common and Peppard B team in their Division 2 clash in the Reading and District League with Andy Chang and Niall McGrane unbeaten. Chang was in particularly impressive form, while Brian Meheux enjoyed a 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 13-11 consolation win against Malcolm Gregory for the B team.

Sonning Common and Peppard E emerged 6-4 winners in a hard fought match at Our Lady of Peace C in Division 3 with Mark Jones clinching the win by beating Chris West 11-6, 11-4, 11-3. Earlier Angus Jones had battled his way to five game victories against both Chris West and Darek Kaminski for the Sonning Common team.

Derek Wavell won twice for the F side who remain bottom of Division 4 after losing 7-3 at Reading FC A.

Meanwhile the A team remain comfortably placed in Division 1 and the G team are lying in second place in Division 5 with both teams without a fixture last week.