Willis and Meheux in fine form

BRIAN Meheux and Jeremy Willis both scored maximums as Sonning Common and Peppard B beat Tilehurst Methodists A team 8-2 in their latest round of Reading and District League matches. Cath Venning regained her best form to beat Nigel Maltby 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9 after having teamed up to win the doubles with Nigel Rowland for Tilehurst.

Alan Mollet, Mark Jones and Eric Walker were all at their best as Sonning Common and Peppard E toppled Kingfisher H 9-1 in Division 3 to move up to fourth place.

Gerry Bacon, Marko Madzar and Julian James saw the G team win 7-3 at Reading FC B in Division 5 while the F team continue to struggle in Division 4, Oliver Sayer and Jamie Legg still managing singles in their 7-3 defeat to Our Lady of Peace E.