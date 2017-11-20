Willis and Meheux in fine form

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
Monday, 20 November 2017
BRIAN Meheux and Jeremy Willis both scored maximums as Sonning Common and Peppard B beat Tilehurst Methodists A team 8-2 in their latest round of Reading and District League matches. Cath Venning regained her best form to beat Nigel Maltby 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9 after having teamed up to win the doubles with Nigel Rowland for Tilehurst.
Alan Mollet, Mark Jones and Eric Walker were all at their best as Sonning Common and Peppard E toppled Kingfisher H 9-1 in Division 3 to move up to fourth place.
Gerry Bacon, Marko Madzar and Julian James saw the G team win 7-3 at Reading FC B in Division 5 while the F team continue to struggle in Division 4, Oliver Sayer and Jamie Legg still managing singles in their 7-3 defeat to Our Lady of Peace E.
20 November 2017
