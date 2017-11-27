Raby's win denies Curzon A

THE Sonning Common and Peppard C side held Reading and District League Division 2 leaders Curzon Club A to a 5-5 draw after being 5-2 down.

Denise Weller beat Jon Willis 11-6, 11-3, 2-11, 2-11, 11-6 while Matt Stone just held off reserve Tracey Maynard 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-9 leaving Tim Raby to beat opposing skipper John Willcocks 11-7, 11-7, 12-10 for their point.

Two wins each from Gerry Bacon, Julian James and Marko Madzar kept the G team top of Division 5 after they beat Reading FC B 7-3.