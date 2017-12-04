Tidmarsh put to sword by Sonning Common

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team were 7-3 winners against Tidmarsh A in the latest round of matches in Division 1 of the Reading and District League.

Gary Morgan provided a three straight treble, while Kingfisher C were 6-4 victors over the Sonning Common outfit despite wins for Morgan and Joe Barraclough against Kingfisher’s Tony Reynolds.

Sonning Common and Peppard C won their first match of the season in Division 2 as they beat Pangbourne WMC 6-4.

Matt Isherwood, Tim Raby and Denise Weller all won twice, with Raby’s 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11 and 11-5 win against Leroy Wilson settling the match.

Holders Tidmarsh D are through in the Lower Divisions Cup, having beaten Sonning Common and Peppard G 8-1. Gerry Bacon and Derek Maltby picked up the consolation set for Sonning Common.

Team Handicap Cup holders Our Lady of Peace B are safely through to the quarter-finals following a comfortable 8-1 win over Sonning Common and Peppard G. Abhay Gore and Binit Bhaskar unbeaten on the night.

Two Sonning Common sides were also paired against each other, with the E team beating the F team 6-3. In this match each of the first four sets included a 22-20 game all of which won by the E team, who eventually claimed the match with a 22-24, 23-25 win for Mark Jones over Jim McClure.

Springfield B overcame Sonning Common and Peppard D 6-3, with Sonning Common’s new signing, Andy Wang, getting a fine maximum but unfortunately to no avail.