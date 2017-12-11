Wang in fine form

A STRONG Sonning Common and Peppard D team won 8-2 against Tidmarsh B in Division 2 of the Reading and District League thanks to a treble from Andy Wang and two apiece for Malcolm Gregory and Niall McGrane. Andy just hung on to beat Jon Golding 11-4, 13-11, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9.

Matt Stone was in fine form as Sonning Common and Peppard C won 8-2 at Kingfisher F, while Brian Meheux and Jeremy Willis were the hat-trick men as Sonning Common and Peppard B won 8-2 against Tidmarsh C, Simon Barter earning a good 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6 consolation win against Nigel Maltby as well as teaming up with Chris Webb to win the doubles set.

In Division 4 the F team remain bottom of the table after a 10-0 defeat at leaders Saiyan Brothers, Simon Blake, Jamie Legg and Derek Wavell all battling hard for no reward.

In Division 5 the G team slipped to third place after losing 6-4 at home to Milestone C, Marko Madzar with another maximum as well as teaming up with Derek Maltby to win the doubles set.