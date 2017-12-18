Jones and Walker shine

SONNING Common and Peppard B were 7-3 winners at Tidmarsh B in a tight Reading and District League Division 2 match that finished just before midnight.

Two wins apiece from Jeremy Willis, Nigel Maltby and Andy Robertson gave the B team the win with Robertson and Maltby teaming up to win an impressive doubles set.

An exciting match between Sonning Common and Peppard C and D teams ended all square, Andy Wang with another impressive treble for the D team whereas his team mate Malcolm Gregory was unfortunate to lose all his three in fifth game deciders. Matt Isherwood and Denise Weller both picked up two wins apiece for the C team.

Mark Jones and Eric Walker both starred as Sonning Common and Peppard E kept up their good recent form in Division 3 to defeat Milestone A 9-1.

In a brought forward match Sonning Common and Peppard F lost 7-3 at home to Tidmarsh D, for whom Terry Haride got a maximum. Reserve Marko Madzar won twice for Sonning Common.

In Division 5 Sonning Sports B were 8-2 winners against Sonning Common and Peppard G, which took the Sports team top of the table.