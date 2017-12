THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team lost 9-1 at home to Reading and District League Division 1 second placed Kingfisher B despite playing their top players in Neil Hurford and Gary Morgan. However Dmitry Karkhamov, Eduard Caliman and Philip Zeng all got maximums for the Kingfisher team.

Brian Meheux starred as Sonning Common and Peppard B drew 5-5 with Sonning Common and Peppard C in Division 2, while Andy Wang and Niall McGrane trebles saw Sonning Common and Peppard D stay just behind the promotion places after an impressive 9-1 victory away at Our Lady of Peace B.

Sonning Common and Peppard E were held to a 5-5 draw by Kingfisher G, Clive Gold getting a hat-trick for Kingfisher while Eric Walker grabbed a point for Sonning Common with an 11-6, 13-11, 7-11, 11-7 win over John Liddle.

In Division 4 the F team slipped to another defeat as they were beaten 8-2 by Tilehurst Methodists C, while in Division 5 the G team won 6-4 at Kingfisher L thanks to maximums from Mike Casserely and Julian James, Julian beating Derek Crombie 13-11, 11-6, 17-15 to clinch his treble.

