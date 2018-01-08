Monday, 08 January 2018

Sonning Common on the up

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side went three points clear in second place in Division 2 of the Reading and District table tennis league following a 7-3 win in their re-arranged match at Kingfisher F.

Brian Meheux and Nigel Maltby both scored maximums, Maltby winning a hard fought contest against Grant Wheatley 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9 for his treble. Also in Division 2 both the C and D team are in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile in Division 1 the A team finished the first half of the season in fifth place, well ahead of the relegation zone.

A tight opening contest proved crucial as the E team lost 8-2 at Sonning Sports A in Division 3, Mark Jones just missing out against Paul Savage 12-10, 9-11, 21-19, 11-5.

