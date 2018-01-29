Morgan's treble helps down Kingfisher

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team managed an 8-2 victory against Kingfisher D in Division 1 of the Reading and District League to keep themselves clear of any danger at the bottom of the table thanks to Gary Morgan with a treble supported by doubles from Jason Roberts and Joe Barraclough.

Barraclough, Gary Morgan and Neil Hurford also put up a good fight before losing a tight match with title contenders Our Lady of Peace 7-3.

In Division 2 the C team lost a close match with Tidmarsh C 6-4. With the match evenly poised Lee Calcutt completed his treble for Tidmarsh by just holding off Matt Isherwood 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 4-11, 11-7 before Ray Webb clinched the win by beating C team skipper Tim Raby 9-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-6.

In Division 3 Springfield A remain second despite being held to a 5-5 draw by Sonning Common and Peppard E, Sonning Common’s Angus Jones beat Adam Sheen in a tense final match 11-8, 20-18, 9-11, 13-11.

Meanwhile a Mark Jones maximum helped the E team to a 6-4 win against Kingfisher I.

The F team lost 8-2 at Division 4 promotion chasers Our Lady of Peace D, while in Division 5 leaders Our Lady of Peace F had one of their toughest matches of the season against third placed Sonning Common and Peppard G, but came out on top, winning 6-4 to retain first place. Gerry Bacon won two with Julian James and Mike Casserley contributing one win each for Sonning Common and Peppard.