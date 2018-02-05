Stone stars with treble

DOUBLES by Malcolm Gregory and Niall McGrane helped Sonning Common and Peppard D hold leaders Curzon Club A to a 5-5 draw in Division 2 of the Reading and District League.

Brian Meheux scored another maximum as he continued his good form in an 8-2 win for second placed Sonning Common and Peppard B against bottom of the table Pangboune WMC, Nigel Maltby and Jeremy Willis picking up two wins each.

The C team lost 6-4 to Tidmarsh B thanks to Barry Carter’s last gasp 9-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 win over Tim Raby. Matt Stone starred for Sonning Common with a treble.

In Division 3 Tilehurst Methodists B put up a good show at Sonning Common and Peppard E before eventually losing 6-4. Sonning Common’s Angus Jones held off Jes Eassom to win 11-7, 11-9, 11-9, before Mark Jones clinched both points for the Sonning Common side with an 11-9, 11-3, 11-8 win over Steve Dopson.

Elsewhere the F team are 10 points adrift at the foot of Division 4 while in Division 5 the G team remain third after winning 6-4 against Tilehurst Methodists D, Mike Casserely with a treble and Steve Knott winning twice, with Derek Maltby teaming up with Casserely to win a tight doubles set 7-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5.