Ishwerwood helps side claim draw

CURZON CLUB A moved to the brink of clinching the Reading and District League Division 2 title after recovering from 4-0 down to defeat second placed Sonning Common and Peppard B 6-4.

Jon Willis and Pete Bradley both won twice for Curzon with Willis beating Brian Meheux 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 and Bradley getting the better of Jeremy Willis 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Sonning Common and Peppard D were 8-2 winners at Kingfisher F thanks to an Andy Wang treble as they remain in contention for the second promotion spot.

Sonning Common and Peppard C and Tilehurst Methodists A shared the points in a 5-5 draw, Julian Telford’s maximum for Tilehurst included an 8-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 win over Matt Stone while for Sonning Common Matt Isherwood held off Cath Venning 5-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 11-5.

Springfield B made it five points out of six in Division 4 by beating Sonning Common and Peppard F 9-1, Steve Leggett and Rob Wilkie both gained maximums, while Sonning Common and Peppard G retained third place in Division 5 with a 6-4 victory over Springfield D, Mike Casserley winning all three, Gerry Bacon winning two and Julian James chipping in with one win.