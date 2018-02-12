Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ishwerwood helps side claim draw

CURZON CLUB A moved to the brink of clinching the Reading and District League Division 2 title after recovering from 4-0 down to defeat second placed Sonning Common and Peppard B 6-4.

Jon Willis and Pete Bradley both won twice for Curzon with Willis beating Brian Meheux 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 and Bradley getting the better of Jeremy Willis 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Sonning Common and Peppard D were 8-2 winners at Kingfisher F thanks to an Andy Wang treble as they remain in contention for the second promotion spot.

Sonning Common and Peppard C and Tilehurst Methodists A shared the points in a 5-5 draw, Julian Telford’s maximum for Tilehurst included an 8-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 win over Matt Stone while for Sonning Common Matt Isherwood held off Cath Venning 5-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 11-5.

Springfield B made it five points out of six in Division 4 by beating Sonning Common and Peppard F 9-1, Steve Leggett and Rob Wilkie both gained maximums, while Sonning Common and Peppard G retained third place in Division 5 with a 6-4 victory over Springfield D, Mike Casserley winning all three, Gerry Bacon winning two and Julian James chipping in with one win.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33