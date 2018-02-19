Chard helps side to win

THE D team of Sonning Common and Peppard were 7-3 winners at Tilehurst Methodists A in their Reading and District League top of the table Division 2 clash in which Carol Chard beat Nigel Rowland.

Matt Stone, Tim Raby and Matt Isherwood were all on top form as Sonning Common and Peppard C won 10-0 against Our Lady of Peace B. Raby had the better of Dave Godfrey, 14-12, 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10 to complete his maximum.

Hat-tricks from Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux saw Sonning Common and Peppard B win 9-1 against Kingfisher F.

Leaders Milestone B won 6-4 against third placed Sonning Common and Peppard C in Division 3. Mark Jones won twice for Sonning Common including a notable success against Zoltan Keleman while Eric Walker managed a 2-11, 13-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9 win against Sachin Mundra.

Curzon Club C beat bottom side Sonning Common and Peppard F 7–3 in Division 4, despite a valiant double from Sonning Common’s Derek Wavell. Sonning Common and Peppard G beat Tidmarsh E 8-2 in Division 5, Mike Casserley and Gerry Bacon both recording maximums.