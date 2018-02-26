McGrane and Gregory trebles sink Tidmarsh

NEIL HURFORD and Gary Morgan both defeated Richard Rosinski for Sonning Common and Peppard A in their latest round of Reading and District League matches. However maximums from Martin Adams and Danny Moses saw Division 1 title contenders Kingfisher A run out 8-2 winners.

In Division 2 Ray Webb’s 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 11-7 win over Carol Chard and a 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9 win in the doubles by Ray Webb and Simon Barter was all Tidmarsh C had to show from a battling display against Sonning Common and Peppard D, the third placed Sonning Common team emerging 8-2 winners with trebles from Niall McGrane and Malcolm Gregory.

Sonning Common D face Sonning Common B this week in what looks a promotion decider as the two teams vie for second place with Curzon Club A virtually assured of the title.

Sonning Common and Peppard C remain mid table in Division 2, while the E team are third in Division 3, although are unlikely to catch the top two.

In Division 4 the F team are relegated, while in Division 5 the G team are third and poised to capitalise on any slips from the top two as the season nears its conclusion.