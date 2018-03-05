Roberts in fine form

A CLOSELY contested match in Division 2 of the Reading and District League saw Sonning Common and Peppard B just hold on to their slender advantage against Sonning Common and Peppard D as they battled back from 3-5 down to draw 5-5.

Brian Meheux was again on top form for the B team while Nigel Maltby had a first ever victory over Malcolm Gregory after 21 previous attempts to grab a point with an 11-8, 4-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 win in the final set of the night. For the D team Niall McGane starred with a treble.

At the top of the league Curzon Club A are now just a point away from promotion and the title after a resounding 10-0 success over Tidmarsh C.

Sonning Common and Peppard A were 8-2 winners at Kingfisher E thanks to a Gary Morgan treble and two apiece from Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford, Roberts beating Sagar Sawant 12-10, 6-11, 14-16, 11-8, 11-8 and Ke Deng 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9.