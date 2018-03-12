Gregory and McGrane put squeeze on B team

READING and District League Division 2 side Sonning Common and Peppard B suffered a blow to their promotion hopes after losing 6-4 at mid-table Tilehurst Methodists A.

Brian Meheux suffered an 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 10-12, 7-11 loss to Tilehurst’s Phil Jones early on and despite two good wins from Andy Robertson they all found Tilehurst’s top player Julian Telford too hot to handle.

Meanwhile Sonning Common and Peppard D took full advantage by winning 7-2 at Pangbourne WMC in a two versus two match, Malcolm Gregory and Niall McGrane picking up wins against Pangbourne pair John Simmonds and Leroy Wilson to give Sonning Common the win and move them level with their B team counterparts.

Tim Raby and Matt Stone both starred as Sonning Common and Peppard C beat bottom-of-the-table Pangbourne WMC 9-1 in Division 2 while in Division 3 Kingfisher H won 6-4 against Sonning Common and Peppard E.

Our Lady of Peace E managed a 6-4 win against bottom side Sonning Common and Peppard F in Division 4 while in Division 5 Sonning Common and Peppard G cling on to their promotion hopes after beating Reading FC B 7-3 thanks to doubles from Mike Casserley, Gerry Bacon and Julian James.