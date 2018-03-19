McGrane's maximum not enough

RAY WEBB and Simon Barter got the wins required to give Tidmarsh C a 6-4 win at two-man Sonning Common and Peppard D in Division 2 of the Reading and District League after the pair also teamed up to win the all-important doubles set. Niall McGrane scored a maximum for Sonning Common.

A Pete Bradley maximum helped steer Curzon Club A to the title as they beat Sonning Common and Peppard C 8-2, Matt Isherwood and Matt Stone with singles for the C team.

Curzon Club B have escaped the drop despite only drawing at bottom side Sonning Common and Peppard in Division 2. This was the F team’s first point of the season with Jamie Legg and Marko Madzar getting singles wins while Jamie teamed up with Derek Wavell to win the doubles set.

Sonning Sports B confirmed their promotion with an 8-2 victory over third placed Sonning Common and Peppard G, thanks to trebles from Florin Dimofte and Cris Reynolds, Cris just beating Gerry Bacon 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9. In reply Gerry Bacon and Mike Casserley won one each but the G team just miss out on promotion for the second season running.