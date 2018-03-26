Monday, 26 March 2018

Promotion in sight for Sonning Common side

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side have promotion in their own hands as they enter the final week of the Reading and District League season.

The team remain second in the Division 2 table after recovering from 2-0 down to win 7-3 at Tidmarsh C. Good early wins by Chris Webb against Brian Meheux and a tense 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 victory by Simon Barter against Nigel Maltby put the team under pressure but a Jeremy Willis maximum, two wins from Maltby and a single from Meheux helped edge them towards both points, Maltby and Meheux hanging on to win the crucial doubles set. A win in their final match at home to Tidmarsh B will see them promoted.

A two-man Sonning Common and Peppard D team managed a 5-5 draw at Tidmarsh B.

Denise Weller starred with a maximum as Sonning Common and Peppard C beat Kingfisher F 8-2, Matt Isherwood and Tim Raby with two wins apiece in support, while in Division 4 champions Saiyan Brothers made it 19 wins out of 19 by beating Sonning Common and Peppard F 7-3. Oliver Sayers picked up two notable wins alongside a single from Marko Madzar.

