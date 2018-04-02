Maximums give side promotion

SONNING Common and Peppard B clinched promotion to Division 1 of the Reading and District League.

Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux both got maximums as the pair of them beat Tidmarsh B 7-3 to confirm the team’s triumph.

Meanwhile, Sonning Common and Peppard D were beaten 7-3 by club mates Sonning Common and Peppard C. Tim Raby starred for them in beating Niall McGrane 11-8, 4-11, 11-3, 14-16 and 11-8.

In Division 1, Neil Hurford and Gary Morgan both got hat-tricks as Sonning Common and Peppard A won 8-2 at Tidmarsh A to clinch a mid-table finish.

The E team ended their Division 3 season with successive 5-5 draws at Milestone A and at home to Kingfisher G, with Angus Jones and Alan Mollet securing doubles.

Sonning Common and Peppard G won their final two matches in Division 5 as they finished in third place.

Gerry Bacon and Mike Casserely secured maximums as they won 7-3 at Milestone C and 8-2 against Springfield C, while Derek Maltby chipped in against Springfield with a 12-10, 11-9 and 11-8 success over Spike Speight.