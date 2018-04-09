Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Top seed shows his class to secure club singles title

Top seed shows his class to secure club singles title

THE Sonning Common and Peppard Table Tennis Club concluded its 2017/18 season by staging its annual club tournament.

In the singles competition number one seed Joe Barraclough was the winner, battling through a tough first round match to beat Simon Maltby 11-4, 9-11, 15-13, 7-11, 11-8 and he was pushed all the way by Matt Stone in the semi-final before winning
4-11, 13-11, 12-10, 9-11, 13-11.

In the final Barraclough was up against Denise Weller who had beaten Matt Isherwood 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9 and Alan Mollett 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8. In the final Weller put up a good show before eventually losing 11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7.

In the handicap singles Matt Stone took the honours, winning a close tussle against team mate Denise Weller (+2) 16-21, 21-8, 21-15 in round one and winning a hard fought final against Simon Maltby (+3) 22-20, 21-17, having looked down and out in both games.

Eric Walker and Mark Jones teamed up to win the handicap doubles event, beating Joe Barraclough and Danny Dockree 21-19, 21-18, in the final with an eight point starting advantage, having held off Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood in their semi-final to win 16-21, 21-14, 21-18. Next season gets underway on June 7 with the club’s first pre-season practice session and will continue every fortnight throughout the summer months and then weekly from mid-August to mid-September before the 2018/19 league season gets underway. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Nigel Maltby on 0118 946 3191 or by emailing him at n.maltby587@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33