Number one seed Barraclough shows class to win singles title

THE Sonning Common and Peppard Table Tennis Club concluded its 2017/18 season by staging it’s annual club tournament.

In the singles competition number one seed Joe Barraclough was the winner, battling through a tough first round match to beat Simon Maltby 11-4, 9-11, 15-13, 7-11, 11-8 and he was pushed all the way by Matt Stone in the semi-final before winning 4-11, 13-11, 12-10, 9-11, 13-11.

In the final Barraclough was up against Denise Weller who had beaten Matt Isherwood 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9 and Alan Mollett 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8. In the final Weller put up a good show before eventually losing 11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7.

In the handicap singles Matt Stone took the honours, winning a close tussle against team mate Denise Weller (+2) 16-21, 21-8, 21-15 in round one and winning a hard fought final against Simon Maltby (+3) 22-20, 21-17, having looked down and out in both games.

Eric Walker and Mark Jones teamed up to win the handicap doubles event, beating Joe Barraclough and Danny Dockree 21-19, 21-18, in the final with an eight point starting advantage, having held off Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood in their semi-final to win 16-21, 21-14, 21-18.

Next season gets underway on June 7 with the club’s first pre-season practice session and will continue every fortnight throughout the summer months and then weekly from mid-August to mid-September before the 2018/19 league season gets underway.

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Nigel Maltby on 0118 9463191 or by emailing him at n.maltby587@btinternet.com