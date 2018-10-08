Monday, 08 October 2018

Wang and Maltby in fine form

ANDY Wang and Nigel Maltby were both in top form as Sonning Common and Peppard B started brightly following their promotion to the top division of the Reading League with a 7-3 win against Kingfisher C. Wang won all three of his matches while Maltby picked up a good double.

The Sonning Common and Peppard C team also got off to a flying start following their elevation to the top division, Matt Stone and Niall McGrane both winning twice as they defeated last season’s division 2 champions Curzon Club A.

The Sonning Common and Peppard A team had a much trickier first fixture as they lost 8-2 at title contenders Kingfisher B, Jason Roberts and Joe Barraclough with singles.

In Division 2 the Sonning Common and Peppard D team won and drew their opening two fixtures. Alan Mollet, Mark Jones and Eric Walker all won twice as they beat Sonning Sports A 6-4, Walker beating Sports Bob Woodmansee 11-9, 9-11, 19-17, 6-11, 11-8 in his opener. Angus Jones held off Nick Lean 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 as they then managed a 5-5 draw at Curzon Club B.

The Sonning Common and Peppard E team are finding life tough in Division 3, new recruit Melvyn Lovegrove and Derek Wavell with singles as they lost 8-2 against Tidmarsh D before crashing to a heavy 10-0 defeat at home to Springfield C.

In Division 5 the Sonning Common and Peppard F team got off to a good start after Julian James, Mike Casserely and Gerry Bacon all got maximums in their 9-1 win over Sonning Sports C, while Casserely hit another treble which gave them a 5-5 draw at Springfield D, Steve Knott and Julian James getting singles.

The new Sonning Common and Peppard G team have started well, despite two early defeats. A 7-3 loss at home to Tilehurst Methodists C saw Anthony Reeve win twice, while Reeve again won two as they lost 6-4 to Reading FC B, Simon Blake and Dave Pearson each picking up a single.

