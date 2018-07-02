Prince Edward visits Woodcote

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
WOODCOTE enjoyed its first Royal visit in living memory when Prince Edward visited the Oratory School.
He was greeted by pupils from Woodcote Primary School before playing three sets of real tennis on the independent Catholic boys’ school’s court.
The Prince was visiting to promote the sport and raise money and awareness for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, which his father Prince Philip founded in the Fifties.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say