Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
A SUPPER talk with author and explorer Hugh Thomson will be held at St Katharine’s in Frieth on Thursday, May 25 at 7.30 pm. He will be talking about walking the Icknield Way, one of Britain’s ancient routes. Tickets costs £20 each, which includes a two-course supper. Guests can bring their own drinks. Booking is essential — call 01494 881037 or email office@srpf.org.uk
08 May 2017
More News:
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
