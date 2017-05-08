Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

A SUPPER talk with author and explorer Hugh Thomson will be held at St Katharine’s in Frieth on Thursday, May 25 at 7.30 pm. He will be talking about walking the Icknield Way, one of Britain’s ancient routes. Tickets costs £20 each, which includes a two-course supper. Guests can bring their own drinks. Booking is essential — call 01494 881037 or email office@srpf.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33