Historic house

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
AN illustrated talk about the history of Parmoor House with a tour of some parts and access to the grounds and walled garden will take place on Monday, May 22 at 2pm.
The ticket price of £16.50 includes an afternoon tea. To book, call 01494 881037 or email office@srpf.org.uk
15 May 2017
