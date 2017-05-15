Monday, 15 May 2017

Historic house

AN illustrated talk about the history of Parmoor House with a tour of some parts and access to the grounds and walled garden will take place on Monday, May 22 at 2pm.

The ticket price of £16.50 includes an afternoon tea. To book, call 01494 881037 or email office@srpf.org.uk

