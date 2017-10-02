Speaker makes way for literary jamboree

HENLEY will be flooded with speakers from Monday (October 2) when the town’s annual literary festival gets under way.

But with the town hall booked solid through to Sunday, October 8, the organisers of a monthly series of talks at the venue have announced that their October event has been moved back a week.

Lin Button, who is the pastoral co-ordinator at All Saints’ Church, Woodford Wells, will be speaking on the topic of “Living Without Shame” on Wednesday, October 11.

Doors open at 7.45pm for refreshments. The meeting starts at 8pm and finishes at 9.30pm following a Q&A. Entry is free and all are welcome.

Maggie Atkinson of the organisers, faith-based discussion group the Henley Filling Station, said: “Due to the Henley Literary Festival we have been asked to move our first Wednesday of the month slot to the second Wednesday — and we don’t want folks turning up a week early!”

Hailing this month’s speaker as “an incredible woman”, she added: “Lin Button is undoubtedly unique in the area of healing prayer in the UK, having ministered for nearly 40 years in private practice and beyond.

“Lin is well respected and regularly speaks on Premier Radio and at conferences. She is a sought-after speaker in the UK, frequently ministers abroad, and is the author of several books.

“Her desire is to see people set free from what binds them, on their journey of healing, to wholeness.

“This talk is also suitable for those caring for or befriending others.”

For more information on the Henley Filling Station, including a list of forthcoming speakers, visit www.thefillingstation.org.uk/

station/henley