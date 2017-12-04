Bishop's coming to share his message

THE Bishop of Dorchester will be the guest of honour when the Henley Filling Station hosts its annual Christmas Carols with a Heart for Henley event at the town hall on Wednesday (December 6).

The Right Reverend Colin Fletcher will deliver his Christmas message at the service, which takes place immediately after the Living Advent Calendar event that starts at 6.15pm at the Kenton Theatre in New Street.

Organiser Maggie Atkinson said the Henley Filling Station event will begin on the steps of the town hall in Market Place at 6.45pm, where free hot mulled wine and mince pies will be served.

At 7pm the event will then move inside for a service that will include the bishop’s Christmas message and a fun interactive children’s story from Sam Brewster.

Maggie said: “Trinity Primary School’s choir will lead us in singing a number of the best loved carols together.

“Finishing well before 8.30pm, this promises to be a great night for the whole family and is absolutely free. Surely one to put in the Christmas diary!”

The Henley Filling Station is not a church in its own right but a group that meets on the first Wednesday of each month, usually at around 7.45pm. Meetings feature an invited speaker on a topic related to Christianity and have in recent years been held in the town hall.

However, Maggie revealed that from January the group will be meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street.

Meetings will continue to take place on the first Wednesday of the month, but to take account of the New Year the first meeting of 2018 will be held on January 10 — the second Wednesday.

The speaker on that occasion will be Premier Christian Radio presenter Justin Brieley, whose topic is “Unbelievable? Why, after 10 years of talking with atheists, I’m still a Christian.”

For more information, including a calendar of forthcoming events, visit www.thefillingstation.org/

station/henley