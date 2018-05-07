Six speakers lined up for church social

AN evening of “SIN” is in store at St Nicholas’s Church in Rotherfield Greys next weekend — courtesy of a “getting to know you” event called Such Interesting Neighbours!

Six speakers from the locality are lined up for the event at 7pm on Saturday, May 12, with Sam Brown and her ukelele players providing music.

Event organiser Susan Samuels said: “Author and TV presenter Richard Fortey will speak about his wood, Jonathan Crossman will tell us about his year as Master of the Worshipful Company of Glovers, Annie-T Simons will reveal some of the mysteries of creating her award-winning online magazine CountryWives, Janet and Douglas Watson will explain how they create bespoke tiles and Andy Trotman will talk about the dragon boats.”

Wine and canapés will be served in the interval. Entry is free but there will be a collection plate on the door.