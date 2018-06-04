THE author of a newly published book of family-friendly walks in the South Oxfordshire countryside is offering to give Henley Standard readers a free demo.

“Weekend Walks South of Oxford” is a 48-page colour paperback with 12 short circular walks in South Oxfordshire (within the triangle Henley- Oxford- Wantage).

None of the walks is more than 2 miles long and all include places of interest, stops for refreshments and a children’s playground. The 12 walks include Henley, Stoke Row, Ewelme, South Stoke, Wallingford, Dorchester and Watlington,

This new book is a follow-up to “Weekend Walks West of Reading”, in the Reading- Newbury- Didcot area, first published in 2014. That proved popular, so I set about publishing this second collection of walks. As before, they are family favourites — tried and tested by ages ranging from six to 66! So they suit everyone from young families looking for ideas for an outing to older age groups wanting an interesting stroll not too far from home.

The South Oxfordshire book is available from the Bell Bookshop and Smiths in Henley and Blackwells and WH Smith in Oxford. Both books are on sale at Inspiration in Goring, Wallingford Bookshop and Waterstones and Smiths in Reading. They are also on the Amazon website. The RRP of each is £5.95.

WALK OFFER SAT 30 JUNE

Join author John Prior on a walk around Ewelme on Saturday 30th June, meeting at 10.30 at the Recreation Ground car park (see Walk 5 for location details). If you'd like to join the walk, email mjohnprior@btinternet.com.