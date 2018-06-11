Alzheimer’s play is free to see at library

A PLAY exploring the impact of Alzheimer’s is coming to Henley Library next month — as long as enough people book the free tickets for the production.

Connie’s Colander tells the story of a retired domestic science teacher whose daughter, Emily, is enjoying hosting her first TV cookery show, bringing her mother’s recipe’s on screen and up to date. Sensitively, with humour and tenderness, the play by Gaye Poole traces the evolving relationship of mother and daughter — including when Connie is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Can their relationship, and the TV show, survive?

With a running time of 50 minutes, the performance at 6.30pm on Monday, July 16, will be followed by a

20-minute Q&A with a dementia specialist.

To book tickets, call the library in Ravenscroft Road on 01865 815278.