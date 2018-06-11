Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Alzheimer’s play is free to see at library

Alzheimer’s play is free to see at library

A PLAY exploring the impact of Alzheimer’s is coming to Henley Library next month — as long as enough people book the free tickets for the production.

Connie’s Colander tells the story of a retired domestic science teacher whose daughter, Emily, is enjoying hosting her first TV cookery show, bringing her mother’s recipe’s on screen and up to date. Sensitively, with humour and tenderness, the play by Gaye Poole traces the evolving relationship of mother and daughter — including when Connie is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Can their relationship, and the TV show, survive?

With a running time of 50 minutes, the performance at 6.30pm on Monday, July 16, will be followed by a
20-minute Q&A with a dementia specialist.

To book tickets, call the library in Ravenscroft Road on 01865 815278.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33