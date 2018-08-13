Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Supper talk

A TALK about the work of Rapid-UK, the disaster response team, will be held at St Katharine’s, Frieth, next Friday (August 17) at 7.30pm.

Members of the team will be at the event, which will include a two-course supper.

Tickets cost £20 and must be booked in advance by calling 01494 881037 or emailing office@srpf.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33