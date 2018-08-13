Supper talk

A TALK about the work of Rapid-UK, the disaster response team, will be held at St Katharine’s, Frieth, next Friday (August 17) at 7.30pm.

Members of the team will be at the event, which will include a two-course supper.

Tickets cost £20 and must be booked in advance by calling 01494 881037 or emailing office@srpf.org.uk