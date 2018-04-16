TV retuning

FREEVIEW viewers in Henley are being reminded that they may need to retune their TV equipment on Wednesday to continue watching programmes.

This follows a change at the main Crystal Palace transmitter. Services will be subject to disruption during the day and work is expected to be completed late afternoon. Anyone who finds they are missing channels after this can retune.

Viewers who needs advice on retuning or more information can call the Freeview advice line free on 0808 100 0288 or visit www.freeview.

co.uk/tvchanges