Chefs on reality show celebrating the NHS

THE chefs at a Shiplake restaurant will become the first married couple to appear on a TV cookery show for professionals.

Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, who run Orwells in Shiplake Row, will take part in Great British Menu on BBC 2 later this year.

They will compete with other chefs from around the country for the chance to cook one course of a four-course banquet at Barts Hospital on London to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The judges will be chef Andi Oliver, restaurateur Oliver Peyton and food critics Matthew Fort, whose brother Tom is a Sonning Common parish councillor.

There will be weekly regional heats where the chefs have to prepare one course per episode before one is chosen to go through to the final.

It is not the first time the Simpson-Trotmans have appeared on television. They were guests on Saturday Kitchen on BBC 1 in January and in 2016 Mr Simpson appeared on Yes Chef and competed against 15 other professionals in The Big Chef Showdown, both BBC shows.