Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chefs on reality show celebrating the NHS

THE chefs at a Shiplake restaurant will become the first married couple to appear on a TV cookery show for professionals.

Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, who run Orwells in Shiplake Row, will take part in Great British Menu on BBC 2 later this year.

They will compete with other chefs from around the country for the chance to cook one course of a four-course banquet at Barts Hospital on London to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The judges will be chef Andi Oliver, restaurateur Oliver Peyton and food critics Matthew Fort, whose brother Tom is a Sonning Common parish councillor.

There will be weekly regional heats where the chefs have to prepare one course per episode before one is chosen to go through to the final.

It is not the first time the Simpson-Trotmans have appeared on television. They were guests on Saturday Kitchen on BBC 1 in January and in 2016 Mr Simpson appeared on Yes Chef and competed against 15 other professionals in The Big Chef Showdown, both BBC shows.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33